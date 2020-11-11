Global  
 

Arnab's arrest: Selective listing of bail plea, says Supreme Court Bar Association chief

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave on Tuesday wrote a letter to secretary general of the top court, expressing "strong protest" on "selective listing" of journalist *Arnab Goswami's* interim bail plea in the 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer, before a vacation bench on...
