Nitish Kumar won because of PM Modi, LJP`s Chirag Paswan fires another salvo at Bihar CM

BJP’s performance enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly despite a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP, which had contested 110 seats, won 72 and was leading in another two while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 42...
As the nail biting match in Bihar came to an end after more than 15 hours of counting, NDA emerged as the winner of Bihar with a clear majority. The NDA hit the majority mark of 122 at around 3 AM. But..
JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state. According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:14Published