Nitish Kumar won because of PM Modi, LJP`s Chirag Paswan fires another salvo at Bihar CM

Zee News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday congratulated PM Modi for NDA's win in Bihar Assembly election 2020.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020

Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020 06:56

 BJP’s performance enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly despite a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP, which had contested 110 seats, won 72 and was leading in another two while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 42...

