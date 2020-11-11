Global  
 

Bihar Election Result: Congress got 19 of 70 contested, leading to Grand Alliance's loss

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020
The Congress contested on 70 seats in the Bihar Assembly polls, but could win only 19 seats which led to the failure of the Grand Alliance to reach the magic figure of 122, say party insiders.

The Congress insiders feel that instead of fielding candidates in 70 seats, the party could have contested on a lesser number where it...
