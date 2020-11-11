British PM Boris Johnson to make 'in-person' visit to India soon
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to soon make an 'in-person' visit to India that will focus on strengthening ties even as the UK leaves European Union.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
US election: Unusual quirk to Boris Johnson's congratulations tweet to Joe BidenKeen-eyed political observers on Tuesday noticed an unusual feature in a tweet from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe..
New Zealand Herald
Boris Johnson and cabinet members arrive for meeting
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:13Published
All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:44Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
EU alleges Amazon abused competition rules by using data to gain unfair advantage
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:32Published
EU accuses Amazon of breaking competition rules
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:32Published
Panel: "The Future of the World"The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a discussion on the future of the world. The participants were: Vikas Pota, founder of T4 Education;..
CBS News
Trade talks: UK and EU officials resume critical negotiations
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27Published
Related videos from verified sources