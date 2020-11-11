Global  
 

British PM Boris Johnson to make 'in-person' visit to India soon

DNA Wednesday, 11 November 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to soon make an 'in-person' visit to India that will focus on strengthening ties even as the UK leaves European Union.
