Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Nitish Kumar become Bihar CM again, BJP leader Sushil Modi makes big announcement

Zee News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi on Wednesday said that there is no question of replacing Nitish Kumar as Bihar chief minister.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushil Modi credits all parties in NDA for victory in Bihar polls

Sushil Modi credits all parties in NDA for victory in Bihar polls 01:39

 As Nitish Kumar-led NDA won majority in Bihar assembly elections, Sushil Modi thanked people of state for having trust. He credited all parties, JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM for working together. "I thank the people of Bihar that they expressed their faith in NDA for the fourth time. It's not ordinary. In...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi [Video]

Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi

After an intensely fought election, the Bihar election results are out. The NDA is set to return to power - but with a weaker chief minister. The RJD-led alliance failed to muster up a majority — but..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 22:37Published
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says ‘NDA to decide’ if he will be chief minister [Video]

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says ‘NDA to decide’ if he will be chief minister

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that NDA will decide on the state's next chief minister. Kumar's JDU won 43 seats while BJP won 74 in recently concluded bihar polls. "It is people's mandate, NDA..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
Date for oath ceremony not yet decided: CM Nitish Kumar [Video]

Date for oath ceremony not yet decided: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a press conference in Patna and said that it is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. 'We are analysing the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Nitish Kumar unanimously elected as leader of NDA in Bihar; to return as CM

 The sources also said that senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has been chosen the leader of the legislature party.
Hindu

Anti-incumbency defying but dwarfed: What Nitish 7.0 means in Bihar?

 Jyoti Basu of West Bengal and Pawan Kumar Chamling of Sikkim may have served longer as Chief Ministers, but with the NDA returning to power in Bihar in 2020,...
Mid-Day