Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song Ladki Dramebaaz Hai: Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh's cool moves will get you grooving to this party number

'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' has been confirmed for a theatrical release in the Diwali weekend. The comedy starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana...

Featuring Manoj Bajpayee alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ has enough laughs to merit a watch