Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song Ladki Dramebaaz Hai: Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh's cool moves will get you grooving to this party number

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song Ladki Dramebaaz Hai: Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh impress us with their performances in this party track. Check out the whole story to find out more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Celebs attend Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari special screening

Celebs attend Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari special screening 00:44

 Actor Manoj Bajpayee,Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Sheikh starrer film 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is all set to release on Nov 15 in theaters.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fatima Sana Shaikh talks working with Diljit, Manoj in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari [Video]

Fatima Sana Shaikh talks working with Diljit, Manoj in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

After Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Shaikh is coming back with two movies--Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo. Both the films are comedies and a stark change from her first two films. In this..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Diljit Dosanjh-Fatima Sana Shaikh match steps to 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' new song 'Ladki Dramebaaz Hai'

 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' has been confirmed for a theatrical release in the Diwali weekend. The comedy starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day

‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ movie review: Manoj Bajpayee shines in this comedy

 Featuring Manoj Bajpayee alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ has enough laughs to merit a watch
Hindu Also reported by •DNAMid-DayIndiaTimes

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song Waareya: With STD booths and pagers, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romance will remind you of the 90s

 Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is set in the 90s and you can see old cars, STD booths and pagers.
Bollywood Life