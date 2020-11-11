Global  
 

Arnab Goswami's wife to SC cites Dave's silence on urgent hearing of Bhushan's plea, terms letter contemptuous

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The war of words has broken out in connection with the listing for urgent hearing of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami plea on Wednesday in Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court denying him interim bail in 2018 abetment of suicide case.

The Supreme Court Bar Association president Dushyant Dave has strongly protested...
