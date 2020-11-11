Arnab Goswami's wife to SC cites Dave's silence on urgent hearing of Bhushan's plea, terms letter contemptuous

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources BJP leaders should meet Naik's family before backing Arnab Goswami: Sanjay Raut



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacted on Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's arrest in a 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. He said that before protesting for.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05 Published 6 days ago Explained: The 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case that led to Arnab Goswami’s arrest



A big political war has broken out over the arrest of Arnab Goswami in a 2018 suicide case. A 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik had died by suicide, while his mother was also found dead at their.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:32 Published 6 days ago Anvay Naik's wife welcomes Arnab Goswami's arrest



Wife of late Anvay Naik, Akshita Naik on Arnab Goswami's arrest thanked Maharashtra police for bringing in this day. Akshita Naik said, "I really want to thank Maharashtra police that this day has come.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago