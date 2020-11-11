Azim Premji donated Rs 22 crore a day in 2020, becomes "Most Generous" Indian
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Wipro's Founder Chairman Azim Premji and his family have topped the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020 with contribution of Rs 7,904 crore. The report tallied Premji’s donation at Rs 22 crore per day.
The Founder Chairman of HCL Technologies, Shiv Nadar, and his family ranked second, followed by richest Indian...
