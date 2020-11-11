Azim Premji donated Rs 22 crore a day in 2020, becomes "Most Generous" Indian

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: India's testing capacity currently increased to more than 10.65 crore



As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 30 reported single-day spike of 48,648 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 563 deaths in the same period,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33 Published 2 weeks ago Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning



From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18 Published on September 14, 2020