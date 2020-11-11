Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 2 Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat and Rajasthan on Nov 13

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat and Rajasthan on Friday.

These institutions are expected to play global leadership roles in the growth and development of Ayurveda in the 21st century.

The PM will inaugurate the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi dedicates Ayurveda institutes to nation

PM Modi dedicates Ayurveda institutes to nation 01:21

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day via video conferencing on November 13. Institutes are set to work on the development of Ayurveda. Since 2016, the Ministry of AYUSH has been observing Ayurveda Day every year on the occasion of...

