One may not like Arnab's ideology but if HCs don't give bail we have to send message: Supreme Court
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () Holding that the Bombay High Court was incorrect in not granting bail, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to *Republic TV* editor-in-chief *Arnab Goswami* and two others in connection with the 2018 abetment to suicide case.
A vacation bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justice Indira...
The Bombay High Court has rejected the interim bail plea of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. ‘No case has been made out for us to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction,’ a division bench of the High Court said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Govwernor Bhagat Sigh Koshyari spoken to the state home...
