Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani opened up about their relationship on Instagram.

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor shares romantic post making relationship with Roadies fame Milind Chandwani official Milind Chandwani is an IT professional-turned-social activist. He was much-loved during his stint in 'Roadies Real Heroes' journey. Avika Gor was last seen on...

DNA 21 hours ago