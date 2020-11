You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Anil Vij calls Rahul Gandhi a 'kid,' his EVM statement 'bizarre'



Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij took a jibe on Rahul Gandhi's EVM statement and called him a 'kid' while his statement 'bizarre'. Anil Vij said, "It cannot be predicted what Rahul Gandhi ends up.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 6 days ago Congress questions EVMs only when it's losing: Chirag on Rahul Gandhi's remark



LJP president Chirag Paswan slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over latter's remarks against EVM, saying the party questions the credibility of EVMs only when it is losing an election. "I will not.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24 Published 6 days ago Rahul Gandhi renames EVM as Modi Voting Machine



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering during his election rally in Bihar's Araria ahead of final round of voting for state Assembly. Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on the Electronic Voting.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago