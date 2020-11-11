Global  
 

K-pop band BTS unveils the list of songs of their upcoming album, BE

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The titles of each song were handwritten by the band members -- RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. The songs are: "Life goes on", "Fly to my room", "Blue & grey", "Skit", "Telepathy", "Dis-ease", "Stay" and "Dynamite", which has already become a chart-topper.
