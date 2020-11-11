K-pop band BTS unveils the list of songs of their upcoming album, BE
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () The titles of each song were handwritten by the band members -- RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. The songs are: "Life goes on", "Fly to my room", "Blue & grey", "Skit", "Telepathy", "Dis-ease", "Stay" and "Dynamite", which has already become a chart-topper.
