K-pop band BTS unveils the list of songs of their upcoming album, BE

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources BTS Watches Fan Covers On YouTube



On this episode of "You Sang My Song," K-pop megastars BTS watch YouTube fan covers of their songs "Dynamite," "Black Swan," "Idol," "Boy With Luv," and "Fake Love." Find out which fans impress them.. Credit: GLAMOUR Duration: 10:23 Published 3 weeks ago Exclusive Home Movie Footage Of Late Eddie Van Halen Revealed In New REELZ Doc



Iconic rocker Eddie Van Halen took the world by storm with his legendary talent, but sadly lost his battle to throat cancer on Tuesday, October 6. In celebration of his life and legacy, the Van Halen.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 00:56 Published on October 8, 2020

Related news from verified sources BTS share the tracklist of 'BE' South Korean popular pop band BTS just took to social media to reveal the tracklist for their upcoming album 'BE' which is all set to release on November 20. The...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



BTS drops NEW 'Life Goes On' teaser K-pop stars BTS sure know how to amp up the excitement ahead of their 'BE' album release. The boys dropped a mesmerising new teaser of their upcoming song 'Life...

IndiaTimes 18 hours ago



