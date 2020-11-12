Supreme Court favours crackers ban, says preserving life most important
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () The Supreme Court on Wednesday said there cannot be anything more important than preservation of life amid the pandemic, as it declined to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order, banning sale and use of firecrackers in West Bengal during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals.
Tik Tok is asking the federal court to stop President's Trump executive order forcing them to be sold. The president says Tik Tok poses a national security concern and he's demanding it be banned if it..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22Published
Television anchor Arnab Goswami walked out of jail on November 11 evening after securing bail from the Supreme Court earlier in the day. The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested on November 4 in an..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:12Published
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in an abetment to suicide case. He was arrested on November 4 by Maharashtra police in a case linked to the death..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:17Published