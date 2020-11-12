Supreme Court favours crackers ban, says preserving life most important

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tik Tok asks Supreme Court to stop President Trump's order



Tik Tok is asking the federal court to stop President's Trump executive order forcing them to be sold. The president says Tik Tok poses a national security concern and he's demanding it be banned if it.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 9 hours ago Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court



Television anchor Arnab Goswami walked out of jail on November 11 evening after securing bail from the Supreme Court earlier in the day. The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested on November 4 in an.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:12 Published 13 hours ago Arnab Goswami gets relief: SC grants interim bail in abetment to suicide case



Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in an abetment to suicide case. He was arrested on November 4 by Maharashtra police in a case linked to the death.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:17 Published 16 hours ago

Related news from verified sources SC refuses to interfere with Calcutta HC order banning crackers use, sale The Supreme Court refused on Wednesday to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order banning the use and sale of firecrackers in West Bengal on Kali Puja to...

IndiaTimes 22 hours ago



