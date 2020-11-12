India needs 1.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for adult population
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () The key vaccines India is banking on are from Oxford/AstraZeneca, Novavax and J&J and the earliest efficacy data is expected by the end of November-December 2020 and in the best case, vaccines can be rolled out in January 2021.
According to a research by Credit Suisse, India needs about 1.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to...
