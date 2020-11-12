Global  
 

India enters into technical recession for first time: RBI Report

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
India has technically entered into a recession with a likely contraction in its GDP during the July-September period, according to a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). RBI's Economic Activity Index estimates that India's GDP growth for the second quarter of the current financial year was negative and the GDP contracted by...
First in history! Students from Odisha get selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021

First in history! Students from Odisha get selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021 02:37

 Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team (NaPSAT), comprises of 10 school students, selected to participate in NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021, which is scheduled for April. NaPSAT is an initiative of Bhubaneswar-based Navonmesh Prasar Foundation. This is a very first time that Indian...

