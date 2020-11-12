Global  
 

Centre to subsidise Employees' Provident Fund contributions for 2 years: Finance Minister

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana' to incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during the COVID-19-recovery phase.

The employment scheme effective from October 1 will be applicable to eligible new employees joining the EPFO-registered establishments...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Cabinet approves PLI worth Rs 2 lakh cr for 10 sectors to boost manufacturing

Cabinet approves PLI worth Rs 2 lakh cr for 10 sectors to boost manufacturing 08:09

 Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide production-linked incentives of about Rs 2 lakh crore over five years to create jobs and boost manufacturing in the country, the finance minister said. The incentives will be given to manufacturers in 10 sectors including automobiles and auto...

