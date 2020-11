Suriya opens up on Soorarai Pottru; says, 'Even now, only 3.5% of the population uses the aviation industry' Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Suriya recently opened up about his weight loss and gain to play different ages in Soorarai Pottru and why he chose this story and character 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like