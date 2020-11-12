Maharashtra, Delhi lead 10 states accounting for 80 per cent new COVID-19 deaths
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Maharashtra and Delhi are leading among 10 states and UTs in India that accounted for 80 per cent of the coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. Similarly, they were also among the top three states/UTs figures-wise that reported new corona cases or recoveries during the period.
Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on November 12 with Sensex down by 165.87 points and Nifty declined by 34.20 points. At 9:18 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 165.87 points or 0.38 per cent at 43,291.89 while the Nifty 50 declined by 34.20 points or 0.27 per cent at 12,714.95.
Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of Covid-19, state health minister Satyendar Jain said during a press briefing on Thursday...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published