Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maharashtra, Delhi lead 10 states accounting for 80 per cent new COVID-19 deaths

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Maharashtra and Delhi are leading among 10 states and UTs in India that accounted for 80 per cent of the coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. Similarly, they were also among the top three states/UTs figures-wise that reported new corona cases or recoveries during the period.

The latest data from Ministry of Health and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Opening bell: Equity indices open in the red, Sensex down by 165 points

Opening bell: Equity indices open in the red, Sensex down by 165 points 01:11

 Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on November 12 with Sensex down by 165.87 points and Nifty declined by 34.20 points. At 9:18 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 165.87 points or 0.38 per cent at 43,291.89 while the Nifty 50 declined by 34.20 points or 0.27 per cent at 12,714.95.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Delhi govt bans Chhath Puja at ghats to contain Covid-19 spread [Video]

Watch: Delhi govt bans Chhath Puja at ghats to contain Covid-19 spread

Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of Covid-19, state health minister Satyendar Jain said during a press briefing on Thursday...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 Emergency Lane Keeping Aid for Vulnerable Road Users [Video]

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 Emergency Lane Keeping Aid for Vulnerable Road Users

The XC40 Recharge is the first of several fully electric Volvos to come and today’s production start represents a significant step towards Volvo Cars’ ambition to reduce its CO2 footprint per car..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:56Published
Volvo XC40 Recharge - Battery Charging [Video]

Volvo XC40 Recharge - Battery Charging

The XC40 Recharge is the first of several fully electric Volvos to come and today’s production start represents a significant step towards Volvo Cars’ ambition to reduce its CO2 footprint per car..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new Covid-19 cases

 Seventy-nine per cent of the 45,903 new Covid-19 cases are from 10 states and UTs, with Delhi overtaking Maharashtra and Kerala by reporting 7,745 infections in...
IndiaTimes