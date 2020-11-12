Contempt proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra for criticizing SC over Arnab Goswami's bail
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday gave consent to initiate contempt proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra for his tweets criticising the *Supreme Court* for granting interim bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief *Arnab Goswami*.
On Wednesday, *Mumbai*-based advocate Rizwan Siddiquee had claimed that Kunal Kamra’s...
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in an abetment to suicide case. He was arrested on November 4 by Maharashtra police in a case linked to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, who were found dead in May 2018. A magistrate had...
