Contempt proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra for criticizing SC over Arnab Goswami's bail

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 November 2020
Contempt proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra for criticizing SC over Arnab Goswami's bailAttorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday gave consent to initiate contempt proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra for his tweets criticising the *Supreme Court* for granting interim bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief *Arnab Goswami*.

On Wednesday, *Mumbai*-based advocate Rizwan Siddiquee had claimed that Kunal Kamra’s...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Arnab Goswami gets relief: SC grants interim bail in abetment to suicide case

Arnab Goswami gets relief: SC grants interim bail in abetment to suicide case 01:17

 Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in an abetment to suicide case. He was arrested on November 4 by Maharashtra police in a case linked to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, who were found dead in May 2018. A magistrate had...

