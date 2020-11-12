'Hope his statue teaches devotion, love towards nation': PM Modi unveils Swami Vivekananda statue in JNU campus
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () "Swami Vivekananda wanted that education in the country should be such that it provides self-confidence to individuals and makes them Aatmanirbhar. The New National Education Policy is on the same line," PM Modi added.
PM Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University via video-conferencing. PM Modi urged students to keep up the spirit of debate but also added that their ideology should not be above national interest. ‘One thing that has harmed our democratic system a lot...
Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on November 12 reacted on Rahul Gandhi's recent tweet which he made on country's economic situation. Thakur said that Gandhi must focus on his party; there is discontent brewing against him in the Congress. 'He must retrospect to understand the reasons for the reducing vote bank, and why Congress numbers have dwindled in the Lok Sabha,' he said. Rahul Gandhi recently tweeted quoting a new paper with heading, 'Recession: July-Sept GDP to contract 8.6%, estimates RBI' he also wrote that, 'India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness.'
BJP leader Uma Bharti said that Madhya Pradesh has the potential of becoming model number one of AatmaNirbhar Bharat. She said that MP is less populated and has forest, water reserves and that is why it has the potential of becoming first model of AatmaNirbhar Bharat.
"COVID pandemic has taught us that globalization and self reliance are equally important," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony on November 07. "COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a lot. It has taught us that globalisation is essential but at the same time, self-reliance is equally important. Atmanirbhar Bharat drive is about new opportunities for our youth so that they can showcase their inventions freely," said Prime Minister Modi.
