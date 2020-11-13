Global  
 

Two Kashmiri brothers develop TikTok alternative

Friday, 13 November 2020
Wani had earlier developed a mobile application --"File Share Tool" which allows sharing files at a speed of 40 MB per second, as an alternative to banned Chinese app SHAREit.
