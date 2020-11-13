Two Kashmiri brothers develop TikTok alternative
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Wani had earlier developed a mobile application --"File Share Tool" which allows sharing files at a speed of 40 MB per second, as an alternative to banned Chinese app SHAREit.
Wani had earlier developed a mobile application --"File Share Tool" which allows sharing files at a speed of 40 MB per second, as an alternative to banned Chinese app SHAREit.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
TikTok Video-sharing application
'Wonder Woman 1984' Heading to HBO Max, 'Pink Panther' Movie in the Works and More Stories | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:22Published
TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Crying Over Backlash from Dinner VideoCharli D'Amelio's crying a river after tons of followers canceled her ... and now she's wondering if she should just quit TikTok after encountering her first..
TMZ.com
Broadway is closed, but Ratatouille the Musical is cooking on TikTokSomething remarkable is happening
The Verge
TikTok now lets parents make their teens’ accounts more privateIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
TikTok is expanding its parental control feature today to give parents more options over what their teen can..
The Verge
Jack Black Pulls Off Hilarious 'WAP' Challenge in Red SpeedoJack Black's the hero 2020 needed ... getting down to the "WAP" challenge that'll make Cardi B proud. The "Tropic Thunder" star threw on nothing but a red Speedo..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources