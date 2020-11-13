Mumbai: Now, BJP wants BMC to permit Chhath puja

Friday, 13 November 2020 () In its continuing efforts to appease North Indians in the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party (*BJP*) now wants the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (*BMC*) to issue guidelines for the upcoming Chhath puja festival. The state government and the civic body have been giving guidelines and instructions before...
Briefing about the situation of pollution in Delhi on November 12, Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that Delhi govt has decided to ban Chhath Puja rituals on ghats due to extant COVID-19 situation. "Delhi govt has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at Ghats to contain the spread...
Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of Covid-19, state health minister Satyendar Jain said during a press briefing on Thursday...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bihar's Chhapra on November 01 ahead of second round of voting in the state for the state assembly elections. In the rally, Prime Minister Modi assured..