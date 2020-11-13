Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Filmy Friday: Laxmii, Ludo, Chhalaang, Aashram 2, Mookuthi Amman, Soorarai Pottru – which OTT release are you most excited for this Diwali? Vote now

Bollywood Life Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Since this year's Diwali is OTT wali, an explosion of new content is being readied to drop on digital platforms to mark the festival of lights and keep you hooked. Vote now and tell us which release are you most excited for?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like