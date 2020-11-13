Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat today

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
PM Modi extended his greetings on the occasion and wrote on Twitter, "Greetings on Ayurveda Day. On this special day, I will be inaugurating two Ayurveda institutes, located in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The programme begins at 10:30 AM. Do watch!" The inauguration of the above two institutions by the Prime Minister will be streamed on the MyGov platform from 10:30 am.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Ayurveda Day: PM Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutions today

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two future-ready Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat and Rajasthan on Friday (November 13).
DNA

Modi and Asean call for adherence to international law in SCS

 Amid efforts to finalise a code of conduct for the contested South China Sea (SCS) waters, where several Asean nations remain embroiled in maritime boundary..
IndiaTimes

Ayurveda Ayurveda Alternative medicine with historical roots in the Indian subcontinent

Sweet shop in Surat sells 'Gold Ghari' for Rs 9000 kg [Video]

Sweet shop in Surat sells 'Gold Ghari' for Rs 9000 kg

A shop in Gujarat's Surat named '24 Carats Mithai Magic' is different from the rest as they are selling sweets for Rs 9000 per kilogram. The high price tag is due their speciality- the sweets come with a 'covering of 24-karat pure gold leaf'. Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari' -a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. "We have launched 'gold ghari' this year. It's very healthy. Gold is considered a very beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch, demand is a little below expectation as market is slow. We hope it'll get good response in the coming days," said shop owner, Rohan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:50Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Sachin Pilot tests positive for coronavirus

 Congress leader and former Deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. "I have tested positive for..
IndiaTimes
Kangana shares glimpses of brother's wedding, welcomes sis-in-law to the family [Video]

Kangana shares glimpses of brother's wedding, welcomes sis-in-law to the family

Actor Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht got married to Ritu Sanghwan. The actor shared pictures from her brother's wedding on Thursday in Udaipur. Sharing photo with the newlyweds, Kangana welcomed her sister-in-law to their family. Kangana, her sister Rangoli and the newlyweds - all looked resplendent in wedding finery. Earlier, Kangana had shared photos and videos from the pre-wedding ceremonies. A video from the wedding also showed the sisters dancing as the band played a popular Rajasthani folk song.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:20Published

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

Citizens of border areas, defence forces are stakeholders in maintaining security: Amit Shah

 Home minister made the statement while speaking at an event called 'Vikasotsava 2020' organised in Kutch district of Gujarat. "The aim of this 'Vikasotsava' is..
IndiaTimes
Amit Shah inaugurates border area 'Vikasotsava 2020' event at Tent City in Rann of Kutch [Video]

Amit Shah inaugurates border area 'Vikasotsava 2020' event at Tent City in Rann of Kutch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated border area 'Vikasotsava 2020' event at Tent City in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on November 12. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani also attended the event. Shah will later interact with village heads of 3 border districts-Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan in Rann of Kutch.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Related videos from verified sources

World War Two era marine celebrates her 99th birthday [Video]

World War Two era marine celebrates her 99th birthday

Two times the celebrations! A World War Two-era marine marked her 99th birthday yesterday, the same day the US Marine Corps marked their 245th!

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:55Published
Technology to play most significant role in post COVID world: PM Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony [Video]

Technology to play most significant role in post COVID world: PM Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 07 addressed the 51st Annual Convocation of IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology), through video conferencing. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:27Published
'Mamata govt halted benefits of over 80 central schemes for poor': Amit Shah [Video]

'Mamata govt halted benefits of over 80 central schemes for poor': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Bankura. He is on a two-day visit to the state. During his visit, Shah said, "I can see in the eyes of people the hope for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published