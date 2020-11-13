PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat today
PM Modi extended his greetings on the occasion and wrote on Twitter, "Greetings on Ayurveda Day. On this special day, I will be inaugurating two Ayurveda institutes, located in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The programme begins at 10:30 AM. Do watch!" The inauguration of the above two institutions by the Prime Minister will be streamed on the MyGov platform from 10:30 am.
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Ayurveda Alternative medicine with historical roots in the Indian subcontinent
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Gujarat State in western India
