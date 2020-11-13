PM inaugurates Ayurveda research & teaching institute

Watch: 2nd batch of 3 IAF Rafale aircrafts arrive in India from France



The second batch of IAF’s Rafale jets arrived in India on Wednesday. The fighter jets landed in India from France at around 8.14 pm. The second batch of three Rafale jets landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Rafale jets flew non-stop from France and were refueled on their journey. With this addition, India now has eight Rafale aircraft. The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29. Watch the full video for more details.

