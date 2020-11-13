Global  
 

PM inaugurates Ayurveda research & teaching institute

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
ITRA, situated in the Gujarat Ayurveda University campus in Jamnagar city, was created through an Act of Parliament recently. It was formed by merging a cluster of four Ayurveda institutes at the university campus. These four institutes were - the Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Shree Gulab Kunverba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Institute of Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Sciences and Maharshi Patanjali Institute for Yoga Naturopathy Education and Research.
