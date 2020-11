Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir`s Keran sector, second such attempt in a week Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

An infiltration bid at Keran sector of north kashmir was foiled by the Indian Army today. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Indian Army foils Pakistan’s attempt to smuggle weapons in J&K’s



The Army has foiled an attempt to push in arms and ammunition by Pakistan from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a cache, including four AK74 rifles,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07 Published on October 10, 2020