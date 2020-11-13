Global  
 

Barack Obama book: Congress says no comments, party leaders attack former US President

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
After Rahul Gandhi was referred to as a 'nervous' leader by former US President Barack Obama in his book, the Congress chose not to comment on it officially, though party leaders on Friday criticized Obama.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "May I humbly remind certain overzealous friends of the media running...
News video: Obama on Rahul: He is like an eager student but... | Oneindia News

Obama on Rahul: He is like an eager student but... | Oneindia News 01:15

 Former US President Barack Obama in a new book about his political memoirs titled 'Promised Land' has written about his impression of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well as then PM Manmohan Singh. Rahul Gandhi was then the Vice President of the Congress party, and this is what Barack Obama noted...

