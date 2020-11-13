Global  
 

Diwali 2020: UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak lights diyas at 11th Downing Street for first time, watch here

DNA Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
This is the first time in the history of the UK that 11th Downing street was lit up with diyas. Rishi Sunak, born to Punjabi Hindu parents, Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom, lit the diyas at his official residence
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sunak: Virus rules have significant impact on economy

Sunak: Virus rules have significant impact on economy 00:45

 The UK economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarterdespite posting a record bounceback in the summer, when many of therestrictions that had been placed on businesses to control the pandemic werelifted. Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the health measures taken inthe...

