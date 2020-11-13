Diwali 2020: UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak lights diyas at 11th Downing Street for first time, watch here
Friday, 13 November 2020 () This is the first time in the history of the UK that 11th Downing street was lit up with diyas. Rishi Sunak, born to Punjabi Hindu parents, Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom, lit the diyas at his official residence
The UK economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarterdespite posting a record bounceback in the summer, when many of therestrictions that had been placed on businesses to control the pandemic werelifted. Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the health measures taken inthe...
Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings arrives at Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year.
A bitter power struggle at the heart of Downing Street has spilled over intothe public eye during a crucial stage of the coronavirus pandemic. It has sofar led to the resignation of director of communications Lee Cain, and it isunlikely the turmoil has ended. Here is a look at some of the key players inthe dispute.
Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma has denied there is chaos within Number 10 that has distracted the government from tackling the pandemic. During a Downing Street press conference, the Business Secretary said "I can tell you that all of us in Government are focused on one thing, which is protecting lives and protecting livelihoods." The rumoured turmoil inside Number 10 arose following the dramatic resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain.
Alok Sharma failed to answer a question on who US president-elect Joe Biden’schief of staff should call in Downing Street if they wished to speak to theirUK counterpart. following a bitter power struggle at No 10.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has lit candles outside 11 Downing Street ahead of Diwali on Saturday.
Report by Thomasl.
Rishi Sunak has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic saying he aims to ensures his economic interventions align with health interventions. The Chancellor has been accused of being 'on the back foot' in responding to the crisis, but he says the government have been "agile, responsive and flexible in the face of changing circumstances".
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said there are 'reasons to be cautiously optimistic' as he reacted to Thursday's GDP figures. The UK economy grew by a record 15.5% in the third quarter but remains 8.2% smaller than before the pandemic. The Chancellor maintained that the slowing of the economy was down to imposed Covid-19 restrictions, but said that mass testing and the hope of a vaccine, alongside protecting jobs, will turn things around.
