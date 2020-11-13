India's traditional medicine helped boost immunity in COVID-19 crisis: Narendra Modi
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that during the Corona crisis, when there was no specific solution against the pandemic, Indian traditional medicinal therapy proved to be very effective in boosting immunity.
"In these difficult times, when there was no specific solution against the Corona, traditional Indian...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has moved from tax terrorism to tax transparency. PM Modi made the statement underscoring tax reforms of the past six years. "Tax terrorism was a common refrain during the past governments' rule. The nation has left that behind and moved towards tax...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day via video conferencing. He informed that World Health Organisation is set to establish WHO Global..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said enhancing all kinds of connectivity, including in social, digital and financial spheres, with the 10-nation ASEAN grouping is a major priority for India...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:55Published