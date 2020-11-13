Children's Day 2020: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, greetings to be sent to loved ones

A war of words broke out between the BJP and Congress over PM CARES Fund in the lower house of Parliament on September 18. Manish Tewari of the Congress said since the trust has the name of the institution of Prime Minister, its creation should have been done through Parliament. "Since the PM CARES Fund has the name of the institution of the Prime Minister attached to it, wouldn't it have been more appropriate if this fund would have been created through legislation rather than as a public trust," Tewari said. Responding to the criticism, Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, recalled the formation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1948. "Nehru ji ordered the creation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in 1948 like a royal order but its registration has not been done even till today. How did it get FCRA clearance? PM-CARES Fund is a public charitable trust which has been set up for the people of India. You (Opposition) created trusts for Gandhi family. Nehru and Sonia Gandhi have been members of PM's National Relief Fund. There should be a debate on this," Thakur questioned the Congress party.
The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the academic year of millions of school children around the world. As Children’s Day approaches on November 14, we spoke to children from around India, from the National Capital to the southern state of Kerala to ask them what they’ve been up to in 2020. Not surprisingly, we found that many hadn’t wasted any time. Some caught up with important reading material (Harry Potter novels), some used these months to learn essential life skills like cooking, still others found ways to over insurmountable troubles.
