Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Multiple ceasefire violations by Pak along LoC, 3 security forces personnel among 6 killed

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Three security forces personnel were among six persons killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control from Gurez sector to Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. ​​They said the Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons. They said the Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

J&K: BSF personnel killed, civilian critically injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Baramulla

 Confirming the death, BSF said that Sub Inspector Rakesh Dobhal sustained a head injury at about 12:20 PM while on duty at FDL and succumbed to his injury at..
DNA

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

 Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian..
IndiaTimes

Fears grow for British man detained in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

 Tanveer Ahmed Rafique returned to Pakistan-administered Kashmir where he has campaigned for independence.
BBC News

Line of Control Line of Control Demarcation line between India and Pakistan over the disputed region of Kashmir

Pakistan shells 3 sectors along LoC in Poonch

 The Indian Army effectively retaliated. "At about 0915 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with..
IndiaTimes
Bihar Deputy CM pays tribute to Captain Ashutosh Kumar [Video]

Bihar Deputy CM pays tribute to Captain Ashutosh Kumar

Mortal remains of martyr Captain Ashutosh Kumar of Army's 18 Madras Regiment were brought to Patna on November 10. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi paid floral tribute to the slain soldier at the airport. Captain Kumar lost his life during a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara sector on November 09. Other than Ashutosh Kumar, three other security personnel and three terrorists were also killed during the encounter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

Gurez Gurez Place in Jammu and Kashmir, India


Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Portal for e-auction of Saffron inaugurated in JandK's Pampore [Video]

Portal for e-auction of Saffron inaugurated in JandK's Pampore

As part of the mission to restore the pristine glory of Kashmiri Saffron and to provide a registered platform for Saffron growers in the Valley, the PAN-India e-auction portal was inaugurated. The portal is an initiative of the Department of Agriculture under the aegis of India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre (IIKSTC), to promote trading for farmers of Geographical Indications (GI)-tagged 'Kashmir Saffron'. Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, Director of Agriculture, Kashmir in Dussu of the Pampore district inaugurated the portal.Saffron growers in the Valley will now be able to get optimum returns of their yield, ultimately leading to the boost of the economy in the area without the interference of intermediaries. Speaking to ANI, Andrabi said that bidding had taken the price of 'lacha' variant of the saffron to Rs 227 per gram, and small farmers had greatly benefitted from the new initiative. "This day will be remembered in golden letters. We started the bidding process for 50 grams at the rate of Rs 200 per gram for lacha and Rs 185 per gram for Mogra. After the process, we closed at Rs 227 per gram for the former. This was the first day we are hopeful that there will be a surge in the saffron price which normally struggles in the open market," he said. Saffron farmers who participated in the bidding process expressed elation and gratitude for the new platform. "I am very grateful to the agriculture department for providing this platform for poor farmers. The market rate for our products was very low but when we came here to attend the auction, we got a much better deal - about Rs 185 per gram. For one kilogram, we can get upto Rs 1.85 lakh. We are extremely grateful to the Agricultural Department for this extraordinary step," said Farooq Wani, a saffron grower who participated in the auction.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:56Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

J&K encounter: Army officer and 3 Jawans martyred, 3 terrorists gunned down | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K encounter: Army officer and 3 Jawans martyred, 3 terrorists gunned down | Oneindia News

In one of the major encounters in the Valley, Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful [Video]

Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful

Pakistani forces are targeting civilians in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Ceasefire violations by security personnel of the neighbouring nation have damaged houses in border villages. People say..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:12Published
J&K: Terrorists lob grenade at security forces in Pulwama, CRPF jawan injured [Video]

J&K: Terrorists lob grenade at security forces in Pulwama, CRPF jawan injured

Terrorists on Sunday lobbed grenade at security forces in Tral of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of CRPF suffered injuries in the grenade explosion. Police..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:55Published