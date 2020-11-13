Multiple ceasefire violations by Pak along LoC, 3 security forces personnel among 6 killed
Three security forces personnel were among six persons killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control from Gurez sector to Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. They said the Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons. They said the Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons.
J&K: BSF personnel killed, civilian critically injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in BaramullaConfirming the death, BSF said that Sub Inspector Rakesh Dobhal sustained a head injury at about 12:20 PM while on duty at FDL and succumbed to his injury at..
Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian..
Fears grow for British man detained in Pakistan-administered KashmirTanveer Ahmed Rafique returned to Pakistan-administered Kashmir where he has campaigned for independence.
Pakistan shells 3 sectors along LoC in PoonchThe Indian Army effectively retaliated. "At about 0915 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with..
