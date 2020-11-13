Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sitaron Ki Diwali: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Shubhaavi Choksey shares her fondest memories of the festival of lights

Bollywood Life Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
BollywoodLife.com is here with a Diwali special segment called, Sitaron Ki Diwali. Today, watch Shubhaavi Choksey of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame talk about her fondest memories of the festival of lights.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Diwali 2020: People offer prayers at OTC Hanuman Temple in Thiruvananthapuram

Diwali 2020: People offer prayers at OTC Hanuman Temple in Thiruvananthapuram 01:29

 Devotees offered prayers at OTC Hanuman Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Diwali. The country is celebrating the festival of lights on November 14 this year.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What Is Diwali? Here’s What to Know About the Holiday [Video]

What Is Diwali? Here’s What to Know About the Holiday

As Diwali approaches, learn about the holiday celebrated by more than a billion people around the world.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: Nation lights up on occasion of Diwali [Video]

Watch: Nation lights up on occasion of Diwali

The whole nation is celebrating 'festival of lights', Diwali. On the occasion, the national capital lightened up. 'Pink city' also got lit up on occasion of Diwali and looked ethereal with illuminating..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published
BSF jawans celebrate Diwali in RS Pura sector [Video]

BSF jawans celebrate Diwali in RS Pura sector

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans celebrated Diwali in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. They lit candles and also burst firecrackers to celebrate the festival. The whole nation is celebrating the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published