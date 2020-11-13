PM Modi's dream to make Ayodhya 'Vedic Ramayana City': Adityanath
The prime minister had performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 this year, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.
|
|
Related news from verified sources