Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi's dream to make Ayodhya 'Vedic Ramayana City': Adityanath

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The prime minister had performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 this year, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

MK Alagiri to join hands with BJP, float political party: Reports

 If sources are to be believed, Alagiri's new political outfit may be called 'Kalaignar DMK' or 'KDMK' which may get the backing of his son Dayanidhi.
DNA
NDA will work together and serve people: CM Nitish after taking oath [Video]

NDA will work together and serve people: CM Nitish after taking oath

After taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time, Nitish Kumar on November 16 said that NDA will work together and serve the people. "Based on the public's decision, NDA has once again formed the government in the state. We will work together and serve the people. It is the decision of the BJP to not field Sushil Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister. They should be asked about this," said CM Kumar. CM Nitish took oath for the 7th time after he was chosen leader by NDA following victory in Bihar polls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Bihar: Nitish Kumar's 7th CM oath; RJD boycotts event alleging poll fraud [Video]

Bihar: Nitish Kumar's 7th CM oath; RJD boycotts event alleging poll fraud

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on November 16. This will be Kumar's fourth consecutive term at the helm of the state government. Bharatiya Janata Party's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took oath as Nitish's deputies. His deputy in the last term, Sushil Kumar Modi, did not find a berth in the cabinet. Speaking after the ceremony, Nitish said that he will miss Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda attended the event. Meanwhile, opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the ceremony, alleging miscounting of votes. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:15Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal passes away

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Meghwal.
DNA

PM Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform at BRICS virtual summit on Tuesday

 The summit that will start at 4.30 pm will see the Indian PM and Chinese President sharing platform amid the ongoing standoff at the Line of Actual Control.
DNA

PM Modi to attend virtual Brics summit on November 17

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in 12th Brics summit hosted by Russia on November 17, the ministry of external affairs said. The theme of the..
IndiaTimes

Amit Shah greets media on National Press Day

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day on Monday and said the Narendra Modi government is committed towards..
IndiaTimes

World is counting on India for accessibility, affordability of Covid-19 vaccines: Jaishankar

 While speaking at the third edition of Deccan Dialogue, Jaishankar said: "PM Modi has committed to the UN that we will help make vaccines accessible and..
IndiaTimes

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Diwali 2020: CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple [Video]

Diwali 2020: CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations commenced on November 13 in Ayodhya. Ram ki Paidi was illuminated with over 5 lakh 80 thousand earthen lamps. Country is celebrating Diwali on November 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Diwali 2020: Devotees flock to temples to offer prayers [Video]

Diwali 2020: Devotees flock to temples to offer prayers

Devotees offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali. 'Deepotsav' is being celebrated in Ayodhya. Devotees thronged Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on auspicious occasion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Know about Kameshwar Chaupal - the man who could replace Sushil Modi as Bihar Deputy CM

 Kameshwar Chaupal is a Dalit leader of the BJP who laid the foundation stone for Ram Mandir at the shilanyas site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on November 9, 1989.
DNA

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

Watch: Kedarnath shrine wrapped in a blanket of snow, closes for winters [Video]

Watch: Kedarnath shrine wrapped in a blanket of snow, closes for winters

Kedarnath shrine was wrapped up in a blanket of snow after the valley and the surrounding hills received fresh spells of snowfall, causing a significant dip in the temperature levels of the hills. Devotees visiting the temple enjoyed the snowfall. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the state will receive light showers & snowfall. Snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places with height 3,000 m and above. Earlier, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat & UP CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the closing ceremony of the shrine’s portals. Kedarnath temple is scheduled to close for winters on November 16. Badrinath temple in Chamoli district also witnessed fresh snowfall. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:20Published
CM Rawat, CM Yogi attend Kedarnath shrine's portals closing ceremony [Video]

CM Rawat, CM Yogi attend Kedarnath shrine's portals closing ceremony

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a ceremony on November 16 to mark the closing of the portals of Kedarnath shrine for the winter season. After offering prayers at Kedarnath, the two chief ministers will head for Badrinath shrine. CM Adityanath will offer prayers and lay the foundation stone of a tourist guest house of the Uttar Pradesh government that will be built there.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
Watch: Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall, temperature dips in hills [Video]

Watch: Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall, temperature dips in hills

The Kedarnath Valley received fresh spells of snowfall on November 16 causing a significant dip in the temperature levels in the hills. White sheet of snow covered places. The portals of Kedarnath shrine have been closed for the winter season on November 16. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the portals closing ceremony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

US election: Twenty arrests after violent clashes between pro and anti Trump groups

 After several thousand supporters of President Donald Trump protested the election results and marched to the Supreme Court, nighttime clashes with..
New Zealand Herald

Stubble burning: Maximum cases in Punjab; anger over farm bills among major reasons

 Punjab has recorded around 74,000 incidents of stubble burning this season, the maximum in four years, with experts saying anger over farm bills and the..
IndiaTimes

Justice Samuel Alito delivers controversial remarks to the Federalist Society

 In prepared remarks to a Federalist Society conference, Supreme Court associate justice Samuel Alito decries recent decisions by courts, governments
USATODAY.com

A Supreme Court justice just tore into Democrats and lit his claims to impartiality on fire

 U.S. Supreme Court justices, in theory, are supposed to avoid being overtly partisan. Although they're nominated and confirmed by partisan politicians their..
WorldNews

Critics decry Supreme Court Justice Alito's 'nakedly partisan' speech on COVID-19 measures, gay marriage

 "Supreme Court Justices aren't supposed to be political hacks.," tweeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. "This right-wing speech is nakedly partisan."
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court refuses to entertain bail plea of man arrested over tweets on Uddhav Thackeray

 The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea for bail of a man who was last month arrested from Gujarat for posting allegedly objectionable comments...
Mid-Day

UK: The UK Supreme Court Restated The "No Reflective Loss Rule" – The Significance Of The Decision To Civil Claims And Insolvency Law - ONC Lawyers

 In its recent judgment of Sevilleja v Marex Financial Ltd [2020] UKSC 31, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ("Supreme Court") restated the rule against...
Mondaq

Offensive posts: Sameet Thakkar granted bail by Mumbai court after SC refuses to entertain plea

 The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea for bail of a man who was last month arrested from Gujarat for posting allegedly objectionable comments...
Mid-Day