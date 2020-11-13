Global  
 

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, loses around 7 soldiers

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Around seven Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and a dozen were injured after Indian Army retaliated to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army destroyed various enemy positions, terror launch pads and fuel dumps.

India too lost three soldiers in the unprovoked...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Soldiers, civilians killed in Pak shelling along LoC, several injured

Watch: Soldiers, civilians killed in Pak shelling along LoC, several injured 02:28

 At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers, including 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. "The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed...

