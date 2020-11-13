Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, loses around 7 soldiers
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Around seven Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and a dozen were injured after Indian Army retaliated to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army destroyed various enemy positions, terror launch pads and fuel dumps.
At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers, including 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. "The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed...
Around 7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed, and 10-12 were injured after Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire violations done by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on..
Pakistan on Thursday started unprovoked ceasefire violation in four sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The four sectors where ceasefire was violated are Nowshera, Rajouri, Shahpur, Kirni..
