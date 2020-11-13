Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP chief JP Nadda announces new team of state in-charges; Jay Panda, CT Ravi & Amit Malviya promoted

DNA Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Months after appointing his core team and a day ahead of Diwali, BJP President JP Nadda on Friday appointed in-charges and co-incharges for states and Union Territories. There were four major promotions - Jay Panda, CT Ravi, Amit Malviya and Sambit Patra.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP's Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy

‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP's Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy 07:03

 After having emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar with 78 seats, the BJP is now shifting focus to West Bengal and other states where polls are scheduled in 2021. Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad spoke to BJP leader Amit Malviya on the BJP’s agenda for the states and the charge of...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

J. P. Nadda J. P. Nadda Indian politician

Bihar: Nitish Kumar's 7th CM oath; RJD boycotts event alleging poll fraud [Video]

Bihar: Nitish Kumar's 7th CM oath; RJD boycotts event alleging poll fraud

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on November 16. This will be Kumar's fourth consecutive term at the helm of the state government. Bharatiya Janata Party's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took oath as Nitish's deputies. His deputy in the last term, Sushil Kumar Modi, did not find a berth in the cabinet. Speaking after the ceremony, Nitish said that he will miss Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda attended the event. Meanwhile, opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the ceremony, alleging miscounting of votes. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:15Published

BJP chief JP Nadda begins preparations for 2024 polls; to go on 100 days nationwide tour

 Nadda, not resting on the laurels of a big victory, would soon be undertaking a 100 day 'Rashtriya Vistrit Pravas' throughout the country.
DNA

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 67000 crore on Nov 21

 The Home Minister and former BJP President's visit also comes at a time when political parties in the Southern state are gearing up for the impending 2021..
DNA
Jan Aakrosh Yatra: BJP's Ram Kadam, his supporters detained by Mumbai Police [Video]

Jan Aakrosh Yatra: BJP's Ram Kadam, his supporters detained by Mumbai Police

BJP MLA Ram Kadam and his supporters were detained by police from outside his residence in Mumbai on November 18. They were taking out a 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' to Palghar demanding CBI probe into Palghar mob lynching case. BJP leader, Ram Kadam said, "Maharashtra government has given us notice and this shows how they want to suppress freedom of expression. We are going to Palghar with peace and will lit earthen lamps in memory of sadhus who got killed in the incident. It has been 212 days since the incident and till now no justice has been served by the Maharashtra government. We will plead for justice from Palghar. Maharashtra government has to give this matter to CBI. " Palghar mob lyching was happened on April 16, 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:33Published
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड केस- BJP का कांग्रेस पर हमला, UPA की [Video]

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड केस- BJP का कांग्रेस पर हमला, UPA की

वर्ष 2010 में 3,600 करोड़ रुपये की राशि से राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री के लिए वीवीआईपी अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड हेलीकॉप्टर खरीदने की बात हुई थी और दो साल 2012 में मीडिया रिपोर्ट आ गई की इसमें घोटाला हुआ है। रविशंकर प्रसाद ने यह भी बताया कि मनमोहन सिंह के नेतृत्व में इस मामले की सीबीआई जांच के आदेश दिए गए थे लेकिन इसमें प्रभावी कार्रवाई 2014 में भाजपा की सरकार आने के बाद हुई और इस मामले में गिरफ्तारियां भी हुईं।

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:28Published

Baijayant Panda Baijayant Panda Indian politician

Baijayant Panda appointed Assam BJP in-charge

 BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda has been appointed as Assam’s new in-charge — a post that had been for over a year when senior party leader from..
IndiaTimes
BJP announces new national office bearers [Video]

BJP announces new national office bearers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced names of the party's national office bearers on September 26. Reorganization in party comes a day after announcement of Bihar assembly elections. Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Panda among those appointed as national vice presidents of the party. Tejasvi Surya appointed Yuva Morcha President.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published
5 new ministers inducted in Manipur Cabinet, 6 dropped [Video]

5 new ministers inducted in Manipur Cabinet, 6 dropped

Amidst protest from some fellow BJP MLAs, a major reshuffle in Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led coalition government took place on September 24 by dropping six cabinet ministers and inducting five new MLAs including two ex-MLAs who had resigned from the Congress party. The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by BJP's vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and BJP North East general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal. "This kind of reshuffling is normal in politics. Whatever I'm doing is with blessing of central leaders. I hope we can work more for development," says CM N Biren Singh The two ex- MLAs inducted as ministers today are Okram Henry Singh and Oinam Lhukhoi Singh. Both were Congress MLAs who had resigned from the state assembly and joined the BJP in August this year. The other three inducted as ministers in the government are MLAs Sorokhaibam Rajen, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and Vungzagin Valte. All three are from the BJP. One more cabinet seat is still yet to be filled as six cabinet ministers have been removed from the government.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

Diwali Diwali Indian festival of lights

Delhi's air quality oscillates between 'poor' and 'moderate'

 This comes days after the city witnessed light showers, giving respite from the hazardous levels of air pollution that came about due to the bursting of..
DNA
PM Modi speaks to US President-elect Joe Biden, congratulates him for his win [Video]

PM Modi speaks to US President-elect Joe Biden, congratulates him for his win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17 spoke to the United States President-elect Joe Biden on the phone to congratulate him for his victory. PM modi also extended warm wishes for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu while speaking to ANI said, "Prime Minister Modi and President-elect Biden had a very warm conversation. Prime Minister congratulated president-elect and president-elect extended warm Diwali greetings to the prime minister and to the people of India. In the conversation, they discussed about the global strategic partnership which United States and India shares. And they also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific area." Taranjit Singh Sandhu further said that the two also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and environment.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published
Discussed Naxal issue in detail with Amit Shah: Chhattisgarh CM on Delhi visit [Video]

Discussed Naxal issue in detail with Amit Shah: Chhattisgarh CM on Delhi visit

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at latter's residence in Delhi on November 17. CM Baghel conveyed Deepavali greetings to Union Home Minister and discussed various issues related to Chhattisgarh with him. "I had a detailed discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah on Naxal issue in the state. We discussed various issues including development and security of the state. Home Minister has assured immediate action on the same," Baghel told media persons after meeting the HM.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Union territory Union territory A form of administrative division in India

Non-domicile subjects of Jammu & Kashmir are entitled to file RTIs related to UT: Jitendra Singh

 Non-domicile or non-state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir are entitled to file RTI applications related to issues of the Union Territory (UT), Union Minister..
IndiaTimes
Whole world knows Ladakh is now UT: Tsering Namgyal on Twitter row [Video]

Whole world knows Ladakh is now UT: Tsering Namgyal on Twitter row

The whole world knows Ladakh has become union territory and people of Ladakh have accepted it, said Ladakh BJP president Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on November 14 after Twitter showed Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh. "I welcome the steps taken by the central government, because after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J-K, Twitter should know about the areas and where it is located. Anyone writes anything the decision cannot be changed because whole world knows that Ladakh has become a union territory," Earlier, the government of India has issued notice to Twitter for showing Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Twitter risks suspension over Leh map error

 Social media giant Twitter runs the risk of facing suspension and even being blocked in India, with the government warning the company of legal consequences over..
IndiaTimes

C. T. Ravi C. T. Ravi

Rename Jawaharlal Nehru University after Swami Vivekananda, demands BJP general secretary

 BJP's national general secretary for Maharashtra, Goa and Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi, demanded on Monday that Delhi's premier institute, Jawaharlal Nehru University..
DNA

Sambit Patra Sambit Patra Indian politician

BJP attacks Congress over Gupkar Alliance, targets Rahul Gandhi

 While targeting the Congress over its tie-up with the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also had a go at its..
IndiaTimes
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’ [Video]

BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’

BJP has lashed out at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks on the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley and the Chinese aggression at the border. BJP said that Abdullah’s statement that China’s aggression was linked to abrogation of Article 370 sought to justify the transgressions by the Chinese Army and added that his claim that they would try to bring back the special status with help from China amounts to ‘sedition’. Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was a habitual offender and had made similar statements in the past as well and questioned how an elected Member of Parliament can make such statements. Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was not alone in making such statements and added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also made similar statements. Patra said that both these leaders are two sides of the same coin and have a soft corner for Pakistan & China. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:16Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth straight time|Oneindia News [Video]

Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth straight time|Oneindia News

Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar chief minister of Bihar on Monday evening. Several other leaders of the BJP-JD(U) NDA alliance took oath as ministers in the new Bihar cabinet. This is the fourth..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
Watch: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s convoy attacked, shown black flags [Video]

Watch: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s convoy attacked, shown black flags

Stones were hurled and black flags shown at the convoy of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. The incident took place at Jaigaon in Alipurduar where he had gone to attend party programmes. Several..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:38Published
Bengal needs change in govt to stop political violence: Dilip Ghosh on convoy attack [Video]

Bengal needs change in govt to stop political violence: Dilip Ghosh on convoy attack

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked near Alipurduar on November 12. Dilip Ghosh said that it's nothing new as he has been attacked many times. He further said that BJP is only..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Tejashwi Yadav effect? Why Bihar BJP dropped Prem Kumar, Sushil Modi

 The sudden emergence of a young leader like Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who was dismissed as a greenhorn before the assembly election by the state BJP and JD(U), has...
IndiaTimes

Tanker rams BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's car, no injuries reported

 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar met with an accident near Melmaruvathur town in Tamil Nadu when a tanker allegedly rammed into her vehicle on...
Mid-Day

Gaikwad Patil to campaign for NCP candidate in MLC polls

 Jaysingrao Gaikwad Patil has said that his aim is to defeat the BJP in the Maharashtra Legislative Council's graduates' constituency polls and he will be...
Mid-Day