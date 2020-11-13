BJP chief JP Nadda announces new team of state in-charges; Jay Panda, CT Ravi & Amit Malviya promoted

BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’



BJP has lashed out at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks on the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley and the Chinese aggression at the border. BJP said that Abdullah’s statement that China’s aggression was linked to abrogation of Article 370 sought to justify the transgressions by the Chinese Army and added that his claim that they would try to bring back the special status with help from China amounts to ‘sedition’. Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was a habitual offender and had made similar statements in the past as well and questioned how an elected Member of Parliament can make such statements. Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was not alone in making such statements and added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also made similar statements. Patra said that both these leaders are two sides of the same coin and have a soft corner for Pakistan & China. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16 Published now