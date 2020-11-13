BJP chief JP Nadda announces new team of state in-charges; Jay Panda, CT Ravi & Amit Malviya promoted

After having emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar with 78 seats, the BJP is now shifting focus to West Bengal and other states where polls are scheduled in 2021. Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad spoke to BJP leader Amit Malviya on the BJP’s agenda for the states and the charge of...
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on November 16. This will be Kumar's fourth consecutive term at the helm of the state government. Bharatiya Janata Party's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took oath as Nitish's deputies. His deputy in the last term, Sushil Kumar Modi, did not find a berth in the cabinet. Speaking after the ceremony, Nitish said that he will miss Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda attended the event. Meanwhile, opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the ceremony, alleging miscounting of votes. Watch the full video for more.
BJP MLA Ram Kadam and his supporters were detained by police from outside his residence in Mumbai on November 18. They were taking out a 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' to Palghar demanding CBI probe into Palghar mob lynching case. BJP leader, Ram Kadam said, "Maharashtra government has given us notice and this shows how they want to suppress freedom of expression. We are going to Palghar with peace and will lit earthen lamps in memory of sadhus who got killed in the incident. It has been 212 days since the incident and till now no justice has been served by the Maharashtra government. We will plead for justice from Palghar. Maharashtra government has to give this matter to CBI. " Palghar mob lyching was happened on April 16, 2020.
वर्ष 2010 में 3,600 करोड़ रुपये की राशि से राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री के लिए वीवीआईपी अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड हेलीकॉप्टर खरीदने की बात हुई थी और दो साल 2012 में मीडिया रिपोर्ट आ गई की इसमें घोटाला हुआ है। रविशंकर प्रसाद ने यह भी बताया कि मनमोहन सिंह के नेतृत्व में इस मामले की सीबीआई जांच के आदेश दिए गए थे लेकिन इसमें प्रभावी कार्रवाई 2014 में भाजपा की सरकार आने के बाद हुई और इस मामले में गिरफ्तारियां भी हुईं।
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced names of the party's national office bearers on September 26. Reorganization in party comes a day after announcement of Bihar assembly elections. Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Panda among those appointed as national vice presidents of the party. Tejasvi Surya appointed Yuva Morcha President.
Amidst protest from some fellow BJP MLAs, a major reshuffle in Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led coalition government took place on September 24 by dropping six cabinet ministers and inducting five new MLAs including two ex-MLAs who had resigned from the Congress party. The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by BJP's vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and BJP North East general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal. "This kind of reshuffling is normal in politics. Whatever I'm doing is with blessing of central leaders. I hope we can work more for development," says CM N Biren Singh The two ex- MLAs inducted as ministers today are Okram Henry Singh and Oinam Lhukhoi Singh. Both were Congress MLAs who had resigned from the state assembly and joined the BJP in August this year. The other three inducted as ministers in the government are MLAs Sorokhaibam Rajen, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and Vungzagin Valte. All three are from the BJP. One more cabinet seat is still yet to be filled as six cabinet ministers have been removed from the government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17 spoke to the United States President-elect Joe Biden on the phone to congratulate him for his victory. PM modi also extended warm wishes for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu while speaking to ANI said, "Prime Minister Modi and President-elect Biden had a very warm conversation. Prime Minister congratulated president-elect and president-elect extended warm Diwali greetings to the prime minister and to the people of India. In the conversation, they discussed about the global strategic partnership which United States and India shares. And they also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific area." Taranjit Singh Sandhu further said that the two also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and environment.
Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at latter's residence in Delhi on November 17. CM Baghel conveyed Deepavali greetings to Union Home Minister and discussed various issues related to Chhattisgarh with him. "I had a detailed discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah on Naxal issue in the state. We discussed various issues including development and security of the state. Home Minister has assured immediate action on the same," Baghel told media persons after meeting the HM.
The whole world knows Ladakh has become union territory and people of Ladakh have accepted it, said Ladakh BJP president Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on November 14 after Twitter showed Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh. "I welcome the steps taken by the central government, because after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J-K, Twitter should know about the areas and where it is located. Anyone writes anything the decision cannot be changed because whole world knows that Ladakh has become a union territory," Earlier, the government of India has issued notice to Twitter for showing Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh.
BJP has lashed out at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks on the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley and the Chinese aggression at the border. BJP said that Abdullah’s statement that China’s aggression was linked to abrogation of Article 370 sought to justify the transgressions by the Chinese Army and added that his claim that they would try to bring back the special status with help from China amounts to ‘sedition’. Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was a habitual offender and had made similar statements in the past as well and questioned how an elected Member of Parliament can make such statements. Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was not alone in making such statements and added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also made similar statements. Patra said that both these leaders are two sides of the same coin and have a soft corner for Pakistan & China. Watch the full video for all the details.
