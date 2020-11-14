Mumbai: Police chief comes to aid of desperate mom who bought stolen phone
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () A woman purchased a secondhand mobile for her eight-year-old son so he could study online but ended up spending an entire day at the railway police station in Borivli as it turned out the phone was stolen. However, help also came to her in the form of her employer, city's top cop and a professor.
Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar who has been accused by the opposition of sendingporn clips to a WhatsApp group of social activists, has now filed a police complaint alleging that..