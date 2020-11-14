Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai: Kids cycle across Vasai to get citizens to give up crackers

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Mumbai: Kids cycle across Vasai to get citizens to give up crackersDozens of children living in the Dambarplant slum in Vasai East have been undertaking bicycle rallies in their areas to spread awareness among citizens in an attempt to dissuade them from bursting firecrackers during Diwali.

The underprivileged children, who have been sensitised by a newly formed non-profit organisation,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like