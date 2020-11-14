Modi pays tribute to Nehru on his birth anniversary

Shashi Tharoor calls Anurag Thakur's behaviour in lower house as unparliamentarily



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed Union Minister Anurag Thakur's behaviour in Lok Sabha as unparliamentarily. Tharoor said, "Instead of answering objection raised on PM CARES Fund, Union Minister Anurag Thakur proceeded to deliver political speech in worst possible taste and started attacking everybody from Gandhi, Nehru to present-day Gandhi family which was not relevant. "Two times the house has been adjourned as neither they are apologizing nor we will let the house to do business as usual. Whatever is happening right now is injustice and unparliamentarily behaviour," he added.

