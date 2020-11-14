Global  
 

Modi pays tribute to Nehru on his birth anniversary

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 November 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India's longest serving prime minister. "My humble tributes to the country's first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.
