Modi pays tribute to Nehru on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India's longest serving prime minister. "My humble tributes to the country's first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM Modi urges citizens to light diyas for soldiers on DiwaliWhile addressing the countrymen via a video message, featuring soldiers, police officials, health workers fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19, on Twitter, the..
DNA
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products increased during Covid’: PM Modi
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:32Published
Jawaharlal Nehru First Prime Minister of India
Children's Day 2020: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, greetings to be sent to loved onesAfter Pandit Nehru's death on 27 May, 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday (November 14) as Bal Diwas or Children's Day in India.
DNA
National Education Day 2020: Here's why it is celebrated on November 11Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served the country from 1947 to 1958 as the first minister of Education in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.
DNA
Shashi Tharoor calls Anurag Thakur's behaviour in lower house as unparliamentarily
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:46Published
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Black Lives Matter Meets QAnon as Newest Members of Congress ArriveThe freshman class of the 117th Congress, featuring a new crop of conservative women and an ascendant left, is attending an unusual pandemic-era orientation.
NYTimes.com
'CDC is putting American lives at risk': Members of Congress call for CDC to reinstate cruise 'no-sail' orderTwo members of Congress are calling for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate its cruise "no-sail" order.
USATODAY.com
Watch: Ruckus during Congress meet in Patna, Chhattisgarh CM present
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:06Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources