Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kerala: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps down, party to ‘leave’ nothing to chance

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
CPM state secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan sought, and was granted, ‘medical leave’ by the party for an unspecified period for treatment of a serious pancreatic ailment, a move that opposition parties claimed was a politically motivated decision aimed at damage control from the Bengaluru drug / money laundering case allegedly involving Kodiyeri’s younger son Bineesh Kodiyeri.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan granted leave on health grounds

 CPI(M) Kerala secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been granted leave on health grounds by the Marxist party for undergoing further treatment. The party...
IndiaTimes

CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan goes on leave for treatment

 A press release issued by the CPM State secretariat said Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor, A. Vijayaraghavan, would officiate as party State secretary in Mr....
Hindu