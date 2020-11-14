Kerala: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps down, party to ‘leave’ nothing to chance
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () CPM state secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan sought, and was granted, ‘medical leave’ by the party for an unspecified period for treatment of a serious pancreatic ailment, a move that opposition parties claimed was a politically motivated decision aimed at damage control from the Bengaluru drug / money laundering case allegedly involving Kodiyeri’s younger son Bineesh Kodiyeri.