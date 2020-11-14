Youth from Puducherry travels 16,000 km on bike to promote Centre’s welfare schemes

Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Gurrala Revanth Sai, a 19-year-old youth from Puducherry, has set out on a tour across the country on a bike with the aim of spreading awareness about the Centre's flagship schemes - Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Fit India and Swachh Bharat. Sai arrived in Dehradun from the national capital on Thursday. He has so far completed 16,000 km and travelled across 18 states.