Youth from Puducherry travels 16,000 km on bike to promote Centre’s welfare schemes
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Gurrala Revanth Sai, a 19-year-old youth from Puducherry, has set out on a tour across the country on a bike with the aim of spreading awareness about the Centre's flagship schemes - Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Fit India and Swachh Bharat. Sai arrived in Dehradun from the national capital on Thursday. He has so far completed 16,000 km and travelled across 18 states.
