Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () Nehru wad born on this day in 1889. "My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. Naidu in another tweet said children are the future of the country and must be nurtured with love and care.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute at Shantivan to the first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to Nehru. November 14 is also observed as Children's Day.
Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu delivered the inaugural address virtually at the 2nd National Water Awards Ceremony on November 11. He called for a Jan Andolan on water conservation and stressed the importance of people's participation for its success. VP Naidu also warned that potable water might become a scarce resource unless water conservation is taken on a war footing and urged media to take up a sustained campaign on conserving every drop of water.
The nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Anil Baijal paid him floral tribute. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.
Nation on Thursday remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kalam and said his life journey gives strength to millions. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video of his laudatory references to Kalam in past. President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tribute to the former President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice president Venkaiah Naidu also remembered Dr Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Naidu recalled his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. Born in 1931 in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist. Kalam had worked with India's two major space research organisations - DRDO and ISRO. India's 11th president, Kalam was awarded the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. The former president passed away on July 27, 2015, due to cardiac arrest.
