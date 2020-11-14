Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Nehru wad born on this day in 1889. "My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. Naidu in another tweet said children are the future of the country and must be nurtured with love and care.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary 01:19

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute at Shantivan to the first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to Nehru. November 14 is also observed as Children's Day.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jawaharlal Nehru Jawaharlal Nehru First Prime Minister of India

Modi pays tribute to Nehru on his birth anniversary

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Born in 1889, the Congress..
IndiaTimes

Venkaiah Naidu Venkaiah Naidu 13th Vice President of India

VP Naidu calls for 'Jan Andolan' on water conservation [Video]

VP Naidu calls for 'Jan Andolan' on water conservation

Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu delivered the inaugural address virtually at the 2nd National Water Awards Ceremony on November 11. He called for a Jan Andolan on water conservation and stressed the importance of people's participation for its success. VP Naidu also warned that potable water might become a scarce resource unless water conservation is taken on a war footing and urged media to take up a sustained campaign on conserving every drop of water.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:23Published
President Kovind and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary [Video]

President Kovind and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

The nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Anil Baijal paid him floral tribute. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tribute to Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tribute to Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary

Nation on Thursday remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kalam and said his life journey gives strength to millions. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video of his laudatory references to Kalam in past. President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tribute to the former President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice president Venkaiah Naidu also remembered Dr Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Naidu recalled his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. Born in 1931 in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist. Kalam had worked with India's two major space research organisations - DRDO and ISRO. India's 11th president, Kalam was awarded the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. The former president passed away on July 27, 2015, due to cardiac arrest.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity [Video]

Watch: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity on his 145th birth anniversary. PM Modi, whose two-day Gujarat visit..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published
Exclusive plane for PM, President & V-P | Air India One arrives | Oneindia News [Video]

Exclusive plane for PM, President & V-P | Air India One arrives | Oneindia News

A specially modified Boeing 777 aircraft that will be ferrying Prime Minister Modi, President Ram nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu landed in the capital from Texas on Thursday. Air India..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:34Published
President Kovind pays tribute to Bapu on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat [Video]

President Kovind pays tribute to Bapu on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat

President Ram Nath Kovind on October 02 paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat in Delhi. President paid a floral tribute to Bapu and paid respects to the leader. Chief..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

India suffers when decisions are taken just on the basis of ideology, ignoring national interest: PM Modi

 India suffers when decisions are taken under the burden of ideology, ignoring national interest and the unity of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...
Mid-Day

National Education Day 2020: Here's why it is celebrated on November 11

 Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served the country from 1947 to 1958 as the first minister of Education in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.
DNA