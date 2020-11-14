India will give 'prchand jawab' if it is tested: PM Modi at Longewala Post

Joy on your faces doubles my happiness: PM Modi to soldiers in Jaisalmer



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. "You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces," said PM Modi while addressing soldiers.

