India will give 'prchand jawab' if it is tested: PM Modi at Longewala Post

Saturday, 14 November 2020
In a clear swipe at China, Modi said without naming it that entire world feels troubled by "expansionist" forces and expansionism shows a "distorted mindset" which belongs to 18th century. "India believes in policy of understanding others and making them understand but if an attempt to test it is made, then the country will give a fierce reply," he asserted.
Joy on your faces doubles my happiness: PM Modi to soldiers in Jaisalmer

Joy on your faces doubles my happiness: PM Modi to soldiers in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. "You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces," said PM Modi while addressing soldiers.

Battle of Longewala will be remembered: PM Modi in Jaisalmer

Battle of Longewala will be remembered: PM Modi in Jaisalmer

Whenever history on the excellence of soldiers will be written and read, the Battle of Longewala will be remembered, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing soldiers in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Prime Minister has been celebrating the auspicious day of Diwali with soldiers since he came to power.

No power in world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding country's borders: PM Modi

 "I would like to extend my Diwali greetings. I am here to convey every Indias greetings to you today. I would like to wish all our security forces on the..
IndiaTimes

If tested, India will give befitting reply: PM Modi in Diwali address to soldiers

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Rajasthan's Jaisalmer border to celebrate Diwali with the Armed Forces, in continuation of his set tradition..
DNA

COVID-19 will remain a watershed moment in history, just like WWII: PM Modi

COVID-19 will remain a watershed moment in history, just like WWII: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 06 attended India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte. At the event, PM said, "I hope that after the COVID-19 situation improves,..

'India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world': PM Modi

‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his government's latest labour, education and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right..

'India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world': PM Modi

‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his government's latest labour, education and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right..

