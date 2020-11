Centre approves one-year extension of ED Director SK Mishra`s tenure Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

The Centre has given an extension to S.K. Mishra, Director Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a period of one year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources SCTIMST director’s tenure extension set aside CAT says approval of Centre’s ACC should have been sought before extension

Hindu 1 week ago