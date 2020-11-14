Elaborate precautionary measures in Sabarimala in view of Covid-19
With only one day left for the opening of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, the Kerala government said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure that no Covid-19 patient reaches the hill shrine for the pilgrimage.
