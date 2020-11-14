Elaborate precautionary measures in Sabarimala in view of Covid-19

COVID-19 cases likely to rise in Indore: Nodal Officer



While speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh's Indore Nodal Officer, Amit Malakar on November 21 stated that COVID-19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in the district at 37,115 total cases, and they are expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season. He said, "COVID19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in Indore at 37,115 total cases. Recovery rate has fallen and currently stands at 90.7% with 33,693 recoveries. We're expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season." Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced night curfew in Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, Ratlam, including Indore between 10 pm to 6 am.

