Elaborate precautionary measures in Sabarimala in view of Covid-19

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
With only one day left for the opening of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, the Kerala government said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure that no Covid-19 patient reaches the hill shrine for the pilgrimage.
COVID-19 cases likely to rise in Indore: Nodal Officer [Video]

COVID-19 cases likely to rise in Indore: Nodal Officer

While speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh's Indore Nodal Officer, Amit Malakar on November 21 stated that COVID-19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in the district at 37,115 total cases, and they are expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season. He said, "COVID19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in Indore at 37,115 total cases. Recovery rate has fallen and currently stands at 90.7% with 33,693 recoveries. We're expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season." Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced night curfew in Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, Ratlam, including Indore between 10 pm to 6 am.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
COVID-19: UP's recovery rate improves to 94.09% [Video]

COVID-19: UP's recovery rate improves to 94.09%

Uttar Pradesh recovery rate now stands at 94.09%, informed Principal Health Secretary of UP, Amit Mohan Prasad on November 21 while addressing a press conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
UP registers 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours [Video]

UP registers 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

In last 24 hours, 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the state, informed Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad on November 21 while addressing a press conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

ICYMI: Piano playing in surgery and Covid safety robots

 A look at some of the stories you may have missed this week.
BBC News

Devotees reach Sabarimala to offer prayers to Lord Ayappa [Video]

Devotees reach Sabarimala to offer prayers to Lord Ayappa

The annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season is underway. Sabarimala devotees reached Sannidhanam to offer prayers to Lord Ayappa during Mandala Pooja. Only a few devotees participated in the pilgrimage this year due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The temple staff was seen in PPE kits and following precautionary measures. The 2-month long annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season was started from November 16.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Lord Ayyappa temple opens, devotees to be allowed from November 16

 The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here opened on Sunday evening for the annual two-month long Mandala-Makaravillakku season, adhering to strict Covid- 19 protocol.
IndiaTimes

Watch: Drones being used as replacement of labourers to spray fertilisers in Kerala [Video]

Watch: Drones being used as replacement of labourers to spray fertilisers in Kerala

The farmers at various places in Kottayam are using drones for spraying fertilisers due to shortage of labourers in the wake of COVID-19. The Krishi Vigyan Kendra has taken this initiative to overcome shortage of labourers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
Kerala BJP in-charge confident of victory in local body elections [Video]

Kerala BJP in-charge confident of victory in local body elections

Ahead of local body elections in Kerala, state BJP in-charge, CP Radhakrishnan showed affirmation in party's victory in the upcoming local body polls. He said, "We are well prepared for the local body polls in Kerala. People are looking for efficient administration. BJP will be victorious in the upcoming elections. We feel dynamic changes are coming in the people so BJP will be the most victorious in the upcoming local body elections. BJP has raised its voice against CPI(M)." Local body elections in Kerala will be held from December 10, 2020 to December 14, 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

COVID-19: With fresh spike of 45,882, India's caseload crosses 90 lakh

 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 17,63,055 confirmed cases, followed by Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
DNA

As AU Chair South Africa’s Leadership Fell Short In Key Areas – Analysis

As AU Chair South Africa’s Leadership Fell Short In Key Areas – Analysis By Liesl Louw-Voudran* South Africa is set to conclude its one-year tenure as African Union (AU) chair at the next AU summit in February 2021. Like for many,...
Eurasia Review

All but one test positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh village

 All except one of the 42 residents of Thorang village in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti district have tested positive for COVID-19 with 2.83 per cent population of the...
Mid-Day

Head of Serbian Orthodox Church Dies of COVID-19 After Leading Open-Casket Funeral Service for Bishop

Head of Serbian Orthodox Church Dies of COVID-19 After Leading Open-Casket Funeral Service for Bishop A respective figure in the Serbian Orthodox church passed away due to COVID-19. The patriarch died just days after leading a funeral service for a bishop who...
HNGN