US President Donald Trump extends Diwali wishes, shares picture of him lighting lamp in White House

DNA Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Trump posted a picture of himself in the White House lighting a lamp.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Trump thrills protesting supporters with motorcade drive-by

Trump thrills protesting supporters with motorcade drive-by 01:22

 President Donald Trump delighted supporters gathered near the White House on Saturday with a slow motorcade drive-by through downtown Washington on the way to his Virginia golf club.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump supporters gather for "Million MAGA March"

 Trump supporters gathered at Freedom Plaza in Washington D.C. Saturday for the "Million MAGA March," a rally against the projected Biden-Harris win. CBS News..
CBS News

Trump cheered by supporters on DC streets

 Supporters of US President Donald Trump cheered the president on Saturday as his motorcade made its way through the streets of Washington enroute to his golf..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump waves to supporters at 'Million MAGA March' in DC

 President Donald Trump drove past and waved at protesters as they gathered for the so-called "Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C. on November 14.
 
USATODAY.com
Cheers greet Trump's convoy at D.C. protests [Video]

Cheers greet Trump's convoy at D.C. protests

President Donald Trump's convoy was greeted with cheers of 'U.S.A.' by far-right groups and other backers as they rallied in Washington on Saturday in a public show of support for Trump's unsubstantiated claim of widespread voting fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

US President Donald Trump celebrates Diwali in White House, lights lamp

 Trump posted a picture of himself in the White House lighting a lamp.
DNA

Donald Trump 'Million MAGA March' in Washington D.C. to Protest Election Results

 Donald Trump ventured outside The White House Saturday AM to greet his supporters who believe he's the victim of election theft. Trump breezed past the..
TMZ.com

Virus sidelines at least 130 in Secret Service

 WASHINGTON — More than 130 Secret Service officers who help protect the White House and the president when he travels have recently been ordered to isolate or..
WorldNews
Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID [Video]

Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID

[NFA] Dozens of U.S. Secret Service officers assigned to protect President Donald Trump have been sidelined by COVID-19, the Washington Post and New York Times reported on Friday as the coronavirus outbreak spread at the White House. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published

Diwali Diwali Indian festival of lights

Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic [Video]

Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic

More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country’s north in a cloud of thick toxic smog. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with friends and family, and lighting oil lamps or candles to symbolize a victory of light over darkness. Fireworks are also a major part of the celebrations. On Saturday, many temples across the country streamed prayer sessions online to avoid large gatherings. In New Delhi, worried residents opted for low-key celebrations. Some even stayed home and didn't visit friends or relatives.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:19Published

Peter Navarro: America Is Operating Under 'An Immaculate Deception' [Video]

Peter Navarro: America Is Operating Under 'An Immaculate Deception'

White House advisor Peter Navarro says it's business as usual at the White House, which is operating as if President Donald Trump will have a second term. Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving [Video]

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:06Published
Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year [Video]

Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year

Donald Trump has said only “time will tell” who will be in the White Housenext year in his first public remarks since Joe Biden was declared the winnerof the US presidential election. Mr Trump said..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published