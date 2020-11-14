Global  
 

Diwali 2020: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's bonfire celebration in Dharamshala is to die for — view pics

Bollywood Life Saturday, 14 November 2020
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are presently celebrating Diwali together in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, and their pictures of revelry are going viral as you read this. The four are certainly having a jolly good time brining in the festival of lights at the serene hill station, and their pics are sure to evoke a sense of wanderlust.
Malaika posts a pic with Saif & Jacqueline

 Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a picture with Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez to wish everyone on the occasion of Diwali. In the photo, Malaika...
IndiaTimes

It's a Dharamshala Diwali for Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Malaika Arora

It's a Dharamshala Diwali for Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Malaika Arora The Pataudi family - Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur - along with family friend Malaika Arora have jetted off to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Arjun Kapoor: We will be able to have a basic get-together in Diwali

 Arjun Kapoor will not be able to spend Diwali with his family and close friends this year. He will be in Dharamshala where he is shooting his next, a...
Mid-Day