Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mahesh Babu wishes his 'two little pillars' a happy Children’s Day and hopes they 'shine brighter each day' — view post

Bollywood Life Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Mahesh Babu took to his official Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with a heartwarming message for his kids, Gautam and Sitara, wishing them a Happy Children's Day. His wife, Namrata Shirodkar also shared the pic with another heartfelt note.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Retired teacher in Kerala owns a collection of 25,000 stamps

Retired teacher in Kerala owns a collection of 25,000 stamps 01:39

 A retired teacher in Kozhikode shares his collection of Children's Day stamps which have been released by Indian postal department till date. Collecting stamps is a hobby for CV. Kunhabdulla, who has a collection of 25,000 stamps. CV. Kunhabdulla claims he has 90% of the stamps that were released by...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mom sparks family drama after taking 'day off' from parenting: 'Take time for yourself' [Video]

Mom sparks family drama after taking 'day off' from parenting: 'Take time for yourself'

A fed-up mother locked herself in her bedroom to play video games.She went on Reddit’s "Am I the A******" forum to explain what happened between her and her husband.The couple has four children..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published
Research reveals employees work harder when their bosses do this [Video]

Research reveals employees work harder when their bosses do this

Fifty-eight percent said they've been working harder than ever but unless they see gratitude from their employer they're going to start cutting back on their level of effort. Over half of employed..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Will jobs ever be the same after 2020? [Video]

Will jobs ever be the same after 2020?

According to new research, 42% of Americans have had a 'career lightbulb' moment during COVID-19.And more than half (54%) of survey respondents have strongly considered changing their careers in the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Happy Children's Day: Mahesh Babu's wish for his 'two pillars' Sitara and Gautam will win you over!

 Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has shared a very cute post for his children Sitara and Gautam
DNA