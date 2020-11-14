Mahesh Babu wishes his 'two little pillars' a happy Children’s Day and hopes they 'shine brighter each day' — view post
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () Mahesh Babu took to his official Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with a heartwarming message for his kids, Gautam and Sitara, wishing them a Happy Children's Day. His wife, Namrata Shirodkar also shared the pic with another heartfelt note.
