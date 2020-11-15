Sonia Gandhi prays for end to pandemic gloom
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wished fellow citizens on the occasion of Diwali and hoped that the festival of lights would end the gloom of pandemic, darkness of economic recession and distress.
Sending greetings and warm wishes to all countrymen and women, she wished this joyous and pious occasion will put the...
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wished fellow citizens on the occasion of Diwali and hoped that the festival of lights would end the gloom of pandemic, darkness of economic recession and distress.
Sending greetings and warm wishes to all countrymen and women, she wished this joyous and pious occasion will put the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources