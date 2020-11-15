Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sonia Gandhi prays for end to pandemic gloom

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wished fellow citizens on the occasion of Diwali and hoped that the festival of lights would end the gloom of pandemic, darkness of economic recession and distress.

Sending greetings and warm wishes to all countrymen and women, she wished this joyous and pious occasion will put the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Sonia greets nation on Diwali, prays for end to pandemic gloom
newKerala.com

Hope gloom of pandemic, economic distress end this Diwali: Sonia Gandhi

 Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wished fellow citizens on the occasion of Diwali and hoped that the festival of lights would end the gloom of...
IndiaTimes