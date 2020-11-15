Birsa Munda's contribution to freedom movement, enhancing social harmony inspire us: PM Modi
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Sunday and said his contribution to the freedom movement and social harmony will always inspire the countrymen.
