Birsa Munda's contribution to freedom movement, enhancing social harmony inspire us: PM Modi

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Sunday and said his contribution to the freedom movement and social harmony will always inspire the countrymen.
PM Modi congratulates people of Jharkhand on state's foundation day

 "My heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on the foundation day of Jharkhand. On this occasion, I wish all the people happiness, prosperity and..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi celebrates Diwali at Longewala
IndiaTimes

'Mamata govt halted benefits of over 80 central schemes for poor': Amit Shah [Video]

'Mamata govt halted benefits of over 80 central schemes for poor': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Bankura. He is on a two-day visit to the state. During his visit, Shah said, "I can see in the eyes of people the hope for change in West Bengal that is possible only under the leadership of our PM Narendra Modi ji. Mamata govt is not letting the benefits of over 80 central schemes of the Central govt reach the poor."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published

